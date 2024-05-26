EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,024,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,817,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $133.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

