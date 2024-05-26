EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $246.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.76 and a 200 day moving average of $234.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

