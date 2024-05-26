EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 688,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,966,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.27.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.