EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,272 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 639.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

