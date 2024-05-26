EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $193.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.63 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

