EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ITT by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,767 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITT. UBS Group raised their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $140.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

