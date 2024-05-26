EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $199.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $209.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

