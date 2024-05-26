EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $61.77 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 24.95%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Concentrix Company Profile



Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

