EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

