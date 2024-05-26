EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,926,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

