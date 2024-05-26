EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $216.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $293.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

