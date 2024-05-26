EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,624 shares of company stock worth $5,178,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

