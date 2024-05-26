EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

