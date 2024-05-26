EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

