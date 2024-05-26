EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWP opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.