EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,502,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,850,000 after buying an additional 229,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,474,000 after buying an additional 59,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $410.60 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $417.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.19 and its 200-day moving average is $382.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

