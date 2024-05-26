EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.