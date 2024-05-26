EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares in the company, valued at $112,438,382,592.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,438,382,592.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock worth $1,112,065,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

