EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 462.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,125,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,388 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -533.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

