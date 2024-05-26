EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,756,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,268,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $241.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

