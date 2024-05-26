EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $244.56.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

