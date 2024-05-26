EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

NYSE PLD opened at $104.75 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

