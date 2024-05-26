EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Net Lease Office Properties has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Net Lease Office Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Net Lease Office Properties news, Director Richard J. Pinola purchased 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,028 shares in the company, valued at $291,197.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

