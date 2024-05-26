EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,384 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $33,812,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $18,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,725,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IFRA stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

