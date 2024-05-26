EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.95 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

