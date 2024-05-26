EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,820 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 108,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.18.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKC

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.