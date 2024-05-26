EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 317,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 31,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,522,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 205,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $75.63 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

