EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 203.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

