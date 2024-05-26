EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 683.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 101,540 shares during the period.

BATS RDVI opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

