EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in Aptiv by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 44,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE APTV opened at $82.55 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.