EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 313,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 357.3% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.