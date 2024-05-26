EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.