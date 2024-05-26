EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE IT opened at $439.04 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.