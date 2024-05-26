EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 393,374 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the third quarter worth about $4,740,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 31.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 174,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prudential by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

