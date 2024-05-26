EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 582.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

