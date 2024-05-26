EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.6 %

AQN opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -87.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.