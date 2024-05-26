EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,597,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEO opened at $101.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

