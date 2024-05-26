EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

