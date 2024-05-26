EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 10.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,004,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

