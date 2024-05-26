EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,903,000 after purchasing an additional 965,450 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 178,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $449,000.

Shares of EWP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

