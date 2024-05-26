EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,063 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,876,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

