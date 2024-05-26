EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

