EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,166.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

