Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of EVGN opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Evogene has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.47.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
