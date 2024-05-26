Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.77

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 14691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

EVO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

