ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,866 shares of company stock worth $3,927,176 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,301.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,922,000 after acquiring an additional 606,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 308,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

