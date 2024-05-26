Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Express has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.84.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

