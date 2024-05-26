Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Express stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Express has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.84.
Express Company Profile
