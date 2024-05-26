Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on June 28th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 141.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

