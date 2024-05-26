Financial Contrast: MSP Recovery (LIFW) & Its Competitors

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MSP Recovery to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% MSP Recovery Competitors -119.74% -1,811.87% -7.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery Competitors 745 3999 5667 113 2.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 30.22%. Given MSP Recovery’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSP Recovery has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.21, meaning that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery’s peers have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.70 million -$56.35 million -0.11 MSP Recovery Competitors $962.47 million $10.22 million -9.84

MSP Recovery’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MSP Recovery peers beat MSP Recovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

