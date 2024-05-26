Financial Survey: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 131.96%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

84.0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -1.61% -17,823.75% -2.91% Yoshiharu Global -33.01% -92.09% -22.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Yoshiharu Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.30 billion 0.08 -$21.23 million ($1.34) -5.07 Yoshiharu Global $9.22 million 0.55 -$3.04 million ($3.40) -1.20

Yoshiharu Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yoshiharu Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Yoshiharu Global on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

